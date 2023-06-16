Aluviuni și scurgeri de apă pe drumurile naționale. Intervenții DRDP

De către
Mihaela C. Horvath
-
311
Intervenții DRDP, pe DN 67D și DN57, pe raza SDN Orșova, au loc astăzi pentru asigurarea scurgerii apelor și îndepărtarea aluviunilor de pe partea carosabilă, Zona fiind sub cod ROȘU de averse torențiale până mâine, 17.06.2023.
”Personalul secțiilor din subordinea DRDP Craiova este pregătit să intervină cu utilaje, în cel mai scurt timp, pentru asigurarea circulației rutiere în condiții de siguranță!”, a comunicat DRDP.

ARTICOLE SIMILAREDE LA ACELAȘI AUTOR

LĂSAȚI UN MESAJ

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here