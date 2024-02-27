Alegeri prezidențiale -15 și 29 septembrie

De către
Mihaela C. Horvath
-
197

Liderii Coaliției au decis, astăzi, data alegerilor prezidențiale. Acestea ar urma să fie organizate pe 15 septembrie (primul tur) și pe 29 septembrie (turul doi). Hotărârea s-ar fi luat în această seară, după discuțiile reprezentanților PSD și PNL.

