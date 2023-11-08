Accident de muncă la cariera Pinoasa!

De către
Mihaela C. Horvath
-
574

Un salariat al CE Oltenia a avut un accident de muncă, în cariera Pinoasa, și se află acum la spital. Liderii de sindicat confirmă informația: ”este stabil și conștient”, spun aceștia. Revenim.

LĂSAȚI UN MESAJ

