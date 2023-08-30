Elevă de la Palatul Copiilor Târgu Jiu, medaliată în Cehia

De către
Izabella Molnar
-
262

România a obținut ieri, prin sportiva Maria Mija de la Palatul Copiilor Târgu Jiu, prima medalie la Campionatul Mondial de Radio Orientare din Cehia. Maria Mija se pregătește sub îndrumarea prof. Adrian Florin Marcu.

