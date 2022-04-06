Vîlceanu a demisionat din guvern

De către
I.I.
-
49

Dan Vîlceanu a demisionat miercuri de la Ministerul Fondurilor Europene, după ce a părăsit sâmbătă și funcția de secretar general al PNL. Deputatul de Gorj și-a anunțat demisia într-o conferință de presă, la minister.

