VIDEO|Târgu Jiu, coloană de camioane

De către
Mihaela C. Horvath
-
1838

Arterele principale din Târgu Jiu sunt ocupate acum de camioanele transportatorilor. ”Sunt în zonele intens circulate. Se formează coloane”, transmit târgujienii.

 

