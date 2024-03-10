Utilaje de deszăpezire pe DN 67C

De către
Mihaela C. Horvath
-
252

Ninge mărut, de azi-dimineață, în zona Rânca. Pe DN 67C se acționează cu două utilaje și material antiderapant, a anunțat DRDP Craiova.

ARTICOLE SIMILAREDE LA ACELAȘI AUTOR

LĂSAȚI UN MESAJ

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here