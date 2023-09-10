UPDATE: Persoana căutată a fost găsită cu detectorul subacvatic

Izabella Molnar
Conducerea Salvamont Gorj a anunțat în urmă cu câteva minute că persoana căutată a fost găsită cu ajutorul detectorului subacvatic din dotarea echipelor de intervenție.

