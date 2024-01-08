Update: Fără victime, în accidentul de la Târgu Jiu

De către
Izabella Molnar
-
549

Potrivit Inspectoratului de Poliție Județean Gorj, în accidentul rutier petrecut în această dimineață la Târgu Jiu, nu s-au înregistrate victime. Incidentul a fost înregistrat doar ca o tamponare.

