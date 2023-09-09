Târgu Jiu: Sunt în desfășurare Campionatele Naționale pe Echipe la Radioorientare

De ieri și până mâine, au loc la Târgu Jiu Campionatele Naționale pe Echipe la Radioorientare. Evenimentul este organizat de Palatul Copiilor Târgu Jiu, în parteneriat cu Federația Română de Radioamatorism.

