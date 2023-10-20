Târgu Jiu: Marcaje pe varianta de ocolire a orașului

Mihaela C. Horvath
Reprezentanții DRDP Craiova au comunicat că sectorul de Vest Romanești – Bârsești, al  variantei de ocolire a orașului, are acum marcaje rutiere.

