Târgu Jiu: Colet suspect la mall

De către
Mihaela C. Horvath
-
780

Poliția se află acum la mall-ul din Târgu Jiu, și alte echipe de specialitate, după ce a fost dată o alertă, iar oamenii din centrul comercial au fost evacuați.  Ar fi vorba despre un colet suspect.

