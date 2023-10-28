Târgu Jiu: Accident la mall

De către
Mihaela C. Horvath
-
442

Un accident a avut loc la mall, în urmă cu puțin timp. La fața locului sunt cei de la SMURD și poliția. Revenim cu informații.

