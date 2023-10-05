Summitul Tinerilor revine la Târgu-Jiu, luna viitoare

De către
Izabella Molnar
-
122

Summitul Tinerilor revine în perioada 16 – 19 noiembrie la Târgu Jiu – Capitala Tineretului din România 2023.

Detalii în Gorjeanul de mâine!

ARTICOLE SIMILAREDE LA ACELAȘI AUTOR

LĂSAȚI UN MESAJ

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here