Stănești: Pompierii încearcă să salveze o vacă ce a căzut într-un canal

De către
Mihaela C. Horvath
-
430

ISU Gorj a comunicat cu puțin timp în urmă că are o intervenție pentru salvatea unui unei vaci căzute într-un canal, în sat Curpen, com. Stanesti.
În acest moment, intervine un echipaj din cadrul Detasamentului de Pompieri Tg-Jiu.

ARTICOLE SIMILAREDE LA ACELAȘI AUTOR

LĂSAȚI UN MESAJ

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here