Selecție pentru cadrele didactice din Gorj

De către
Izabella Molnar
-
105
Până pe 19 septembrie 2023, Centrul Județean de Excelență Gorj organizează selecția cadrelor didactice care doresc și manifestă interes constant față de pregătirea la nivel de excelență a elevilor.

