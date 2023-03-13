Se ia apa pe o stradă din Bumbești-Jiu

APAREGIO GORJ SA- CED Bumbești-Jiu anunță întreruperea furnizării apei potabile, in data 15.03.2023, în intervalul orar 08:00-18:00, în localitatea Bumbești-Jiu, str. Pleșa, pentru montarea unui hidrofor.

