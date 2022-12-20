Se ia apa în cartierul Bicaz

APAREGIO GORJ SA – CED TG JIU anunță întreruperea furnizării apei potabile, în data de 20.12.2022, intervalul orar 12:30-14:00, în Municipiul Târgu-Jiu  –  cartier Bicaz, în vederea remedierii avariei la conducta de apă potabilă.

