Minorul dispărut a fost găsit în județul Argeș

De către
Izabella Molnar
-
938

Minorul din Gorj dat dispărut a fost identificat de polițiști în localitatea Câmpulung, județul Argeș. Potrivit IPJ Gorj, băiatul nu a fost victima vreunei infracțiuni.

