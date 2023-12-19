Minora dată dispărută a fost găsită

De către
Izabella Molnar
-
1801

În urma activităților desfășurate de polițiști în vederea căutării minorei în vârstă de 14 ani, aceasta a fost identificată în municipiul Târgu Jiu, zona Lido. Minora a fost încredințată familiei, nefiind victima vreunei infracțiuni.

