Ministrul Burduja, în Gorj

De către
Mihaela C. Horvath
-
239

Ministrul Energiei, Sebastian Burduja, va ajunge în Gorj joi, 31 octombrie. Acesta va vizita termocentrala Rovinari, unde, de curând, a fost reabilitat grupul 5.

Din spusele liderilor sindicali, ministrul va avea o întâlnire și cu aceștia.

