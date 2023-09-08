Microbuze școlare pentru elevii din Crasna și Alimpești

Ministrul Dezvoltării, Adrian-Ioan Veștea, a oferit, în urmă cu câteva zile, cheile pentru două microbuze școlare arondate elevilor din două localități din Gorj: Crasna și Alimpești.

 

