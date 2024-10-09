Lider sindical, coordonatorul PSDI în Gorj

Mihaela C. Horvath
Liderul Federației Naționale a Muncii, Constantin Crețan este liderul filialei Gorj a Partidului Social Democrat Independent. PSDI îl va sprijini pe Mircea Geoană în alegerile prezidențiale.

