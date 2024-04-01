Gorj: Pompierii încearcă să stingă încă trei incendii de vegetație

De către
Mihaela C. Horvath
-
505

Incendii de vegetație sunt acum la Dănciulești Padeș și Novaci, iar pompierii intervin pentru stingerea lor. De asemenea, în satul Bâltișoara, din comuna Runcu, este un incendiu de vegetație pentru care echipele ISU Gorj nu au fost încă solicitate.

ARTICOLE SIMILAREDE LA ACELAȘI AUTOR

LĂSAȚI UN MESAJ

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here