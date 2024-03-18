Gorj: Doi primari și un viceprimar au trecut la PSD

Mihaela C. Horvath
Alți doi primari, dar și un viceprimar, au trecut la PSD Gorj. Este vorba despre  Coman AURARIU, primarul localității Godinești, Dumitru CUTARU si Vasile DOBROIU – primarul și viceprimarul localității Bâlteni.

