FOTO/VIDEO: Bărbatul căutat, găsit decedat în mașina scufundată în Jiu

De către
Mihaela C. Horvath
-
789

ISU Gorj: ”Din pacate, colegii nostri au găsit autoturismul în râul Jiu, iar în interiorul acestuia se afla bărbatul căutat. Acesta avea 63 de ani și era din satul Florești, Țânțăreni”, a transmis purtătorul de cuvânt al ISU Gorj, Florin Chisim.

ARTICOLE SIMILAREDE LA ACELAȘI AUTOR

LĂSAȚI UN MESAJ

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here