Fiul șefului Salvamont Gorj, proiect inedit de amenajare a falezei Jiului

De către
Izabella Molnar
-
303

Arhitectul Sabin Cornoiu Jr., fiul directorului Salvamont Gorj, a proiectat o amenajare cu adevărat incredibilă a falezei râului Jiu. Dacă proiectul său ar deveni unul pus în practică de către autorități, întreaga zonă ar căpăta o nouă înfățișare.

