Festival de handbal interjudețean, la Liceul Tehnologic Bâlteni

Izabella Molnar
Astăzi și mâine, la sala de sport din cadrul Liceului Tehnologic Bâlteni, are loc Festivalul de handbal interjudețean, la care participă echipe de handbal din Dolj, Mehedinți, Hunedoara și Gorj.

