Festival culinar mediteranean, la Târgu-Jiu

De către
Izabella Molnar
-
352

Festivalul mediteranean revine la Târgu-Jiu în acest weekend. Evenimentul se va desfășura în perioada 29 septembrie – 1 octombrie, în Piața Prefecturii. Gorjenii vor putea degusta o varietate largă de fructe de mare și dulciuri turcești.

