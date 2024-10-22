Femeie acroșată de tir la Plopșoru

Izabella Molnar
Accident rutier pe DN 66 Plopșoru. Un tir a ieșit de pe carosabil și s a oprit în gardul unei case. A fost acroșat un pieton (femeie). Traficul se desfășoară pe o singura bandă, au informat reprezentanții IPJ Gorj.
Revenim cu detalii!

