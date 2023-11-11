Două localități din Gorj, promovate la Târgul de Turism al României

Izabella Molnar
În aceste zile, la Romexpo București, are loc ediția de toamnă a Târgului de Turism al României. Mai multe localități din țară sunt promovate în cadrul evenimentului, printre acestea numărându-se și două din Gorj, și anume Peștișani și Polovragi.

