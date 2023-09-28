Diseară are loc deschiderea stagiunii ”Lyra Gorjului”!

Izabella Molnar
În această seară, începând cu ora 20:00, la Muzeul Județean “Alexandru Ștefulescu”, va avea loc concertul de deschidere al stagiunii ,,Lyra Gorjului”.
Dirijorul spectacolului va fi maestrul Florin Berculescu.

