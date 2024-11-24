Cutremur în zona Vrancea

De către
Izabella Molnar
-
La ora 07:16, în această dimineață, un cutremur mediu cu magnitudinea ml 4.0 s-a înregistrat în județul Buzău, zona seismică Vrancea. Seismul s-a peodus la o adâncime de 140 km.

