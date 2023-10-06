Cultură de cannabis lângă Termocentrala Rovinari!

Procurorii DIICOT au descins la Rovinari, acolo unde, chiar lângă termocentrală există o cultură de cannabis.

Este o acțiune a ofițerilor BCCO Dolj și a BCCO Gorj, sub coordonarea procurorilor DIICOT Craiova.

