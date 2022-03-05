COVID-19: Sub 5.000 de cazuri noi

De către
I.I.
-
338

Grupul de Comunicare Strategică transmite că până sâmbătă la ora 10.00, într-un interval de 24 de ore, au fost înregistrate sub 5.000 de cazuri noi de COVID-19. Au fost raportate 82 de decese, dintre care 6 anterioare intervalului de referinţă.

