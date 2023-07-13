Bărbatul lovit de fulger, găsit în viață. Va fi transportat la un spital din Craiova

Bărbatul lovit de fulger în masivul Parâng a fost găsit în viață de către cei patru salvamontiști care au plecat în căutarea lui: ”A fost predat la Ambulanță și îl transportă de urgență la spitalul din Craiova”, au transmis salvamontiștii.

