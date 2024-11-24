Alegeri prezidențiale: Peste 50% voturi numărate, răsturnare de situație

De către
Mihaela C. Horvath
-
464

Noi estimări, după numărarea a peste 40% dintre voturi: Marcel Ciolacu are 22,9%, Călin Georgescu – 21,94%, George Simion – 15,45 %, Elena Laconi – 12,7%, Nicolae Ciucă – 9,93%.

