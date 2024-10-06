Accident cu victime multiple la Țicleni

Izabella Molnar
Un eveniment rutier deosebit de grav s-a petrecut în urmă cu scurt timp pe raza orașului Țicleni. Potrivit primelor date, două autoturisme care au intrat în coliziune ar fi acroșat doi pietoni de pe acostament.

Revenim cu detalii!

