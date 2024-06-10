A obținut un nou mandat de primar

I.I.
Primarul comunei Glogova, Gheorghe Alpredi, anunță că a câștigat alegerile. „Vă mulțumesc tuturor pentru încrederea acordată în a conduce primăria Comunei Glogova și în mandatul 2024-2028”, a spus social-democratul Alpredi.

