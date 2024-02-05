Viscol puternic la Rânca

De către
Mihaela C. Horvath
-
377

Administrația Națională de Meteorologie a emis mai multe avertizări cod galben și cod portocaliu de vreme extremă. La Rânca este viscol puternic. Drumarii anunță că pe DN 67C, km 32, se intervine pentru îndepărtarea brazilor căzuți pe carosabil.

