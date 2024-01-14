VIDEO, Târgu Jiu, acum: Zeci de camioane se îndreaptă spre centru

De către
Mihaela C. Horvath
-
3179

Zeci de TIR-uri se îndreaptă, claxonând, spre centrul municipiului Târgu Jiu. Negocierile cu Ministerul Finanțelor, care au durat peste patru ore, astăzi, au eșuat. În aceste condiții,  protestele fermierilor și  transportatorilor continuă și în Gorj.

 

 

 

 

 

ARTICOLE SIMILAREDE LA ACELAȘI AUTOR

LĂSAȚI UN MESAJ

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here