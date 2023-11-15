VIDEO| SDN ridică parapeții de la Piștești

De către
Mihaela C. Horvath
-
425

Parapeții de la Piștești au fost puși în urmă cu un an și jumătate, la solicitarea Poliției ca măsură de siguranță în trafic. Astăzi, SDN Târgu Jiu i-au ridicat, la solicitarea prefectului de Gorj, Iulian Popescu.

 

