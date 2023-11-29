VIDEO, Novaci – Rânca, strat gros de zăpadă

De către
Mihaela C. Horvath
-
123

Azi-noapte s-a depus un strat gros de zăpadă pe DN 67C, acolo unde drumarii au acționat de la primele ore ale acestei zile.

 

 

 

ARTICOLE SIMILAREDE LA ACELAȘI AUTOR

LĂSAȚI UN MESAJ

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here