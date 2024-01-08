VIDEO: Accident la Târgu Jiu. Circulația, oprită

Izabella Molnar
Un accident rutier s-a petrecut în urmă cu scurt timp la Târgu Jiu, în apropierea Casei Judeţene de Asigurări de Sănătate. Circulația autovehiculelor a fost oprită în zonă.

Revenim cu detalii!

