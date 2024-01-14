UPDATE: Circulație blocată la Târgu Jiu

Mihaela C. Horvath
Transportatorii au blocat circulația în zona mall-ului din Târgu Jiu. Aceștia staționează acolo, coborând din mașini.

 

