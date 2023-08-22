UPDATE: Bărbatul mușcat de viperă, transportat la spital

Izabella Molnar
Elicopterul a ajuns la locul evenimentului, a preluat victima de la salvamontiști și o va transporta la o unitate medicală specializata. Salvamontiștii urmează sa se întoarcă în baza, moment în care, actiunea Salvamont se poate considera încheiată.

 

