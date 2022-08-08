Un primar din Gorj renunță la mandat

I.I.
Cristina Cilibiu, primarul orașului Turceni, a anunțat, într-o postare pe Facebook, că renunță la mandatul de primar.

„A venit timpul să aleg liniștea, sănătatea și familia ca prioritate în viață”, a menționat Cilibiu, primar PNL.

