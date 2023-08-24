Transalpina se închide astăzi pentru două ore

De către
Izabella Molnar
-
130

DN 67C, Transalpina, se închide astăzi, 24.08.2023, între km 41+600 și 59+800, limită județul Gorj și Obârșia Lotrului, în intervalul orar 14⁰⁰-16⁰⁰, pentru desfășurarea competiției sportive „Best Rally Challenge-România 2023”.

ARTICOLE SIMILAREDE LA ACELAȘI AUTOR

LĂSAȚI UN MESAJ

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here