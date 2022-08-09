Târgu Jiu: Un om a leșinat pe trecerea de pietoni de lângă Parcul Central

De către
Mihaela C. Horvath
-
5301

Un bărbat a căzut în stradă, mai exact, chiar pe trecerea de pietoni de lângă Parcul Central din Târgu Jiu. ”A leșinat, probabil din cauza căldurii. Din fericire, în urmă cu puțin timp, omul și-a revenit”,a spus unul dintre trecători.

 

ARTICOLE SIMILAREDE LA ACELAȘI AUTOR

LĂSAȚI UN MESAJ

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here