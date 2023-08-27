VIDEO, Târgu Jiu: Incendiu de vegetație

De către
Mihaela C. Horvath
-
439

În acest moment intervin trei echipaje din cadrul Detasamentului de Pompieri Tg-Jiu, cu două autospeciale de lucru cu apă si spumă, pentru a stinge un incendiu de vegetație în zona străzii Narciselor din Târgu Jiu.

